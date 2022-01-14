Greg Taylor relishing the ‘business end’ of Celtic’s season

Greg Taylor has revealed his hunger for action as Celtic move into the “business end” of the season.

The 24-year-old left-back missed almost two months of the campaign after shoulder surgery but recovered to get back into Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead of the Premier Sport Cup final win over Hibernian at Hampden Park last month.

After training with his Hoops team-mates during the rescheduled winter break, Taylor was looking forward to resuming the season with the visit of Hibs in the cinch Premiership on Monday night before a trip to Alloa in the Scottish Cup the following Saturday.

The Scotland international said: “There are no more breaks now.

“This is the business end you could say, the next four or five months is where you get handed the silverware – apart from the one we just won.

“This is now the business end and we need to do our talking on the pitch. We all want to make an impact. No one wants to miss any games.

“Everyone wants to play their part and hopefully contribute to success. We will all be trying to do that.

“It has been a mini pre-season so it was good to get some serious work done. We don’t really get the chance to get proper training through the season as we have that many games so we had time to do that.

“It was pretty good that I managed to make it back before the cup final and it was a long period I was out.

“It is a good chance to build on my fitness and build on the game I got before the break. I am feeling good and ready to attack the next few months.”

Taylor believes it is a “massive bonus” that fans will be able to return to matches in their thousands after Covid-19 attendance restrictions were lifted by the Scottish government earlier in the week.

The former Kilmarnock player said: “I think it was the logical decision.

“We need our fans and to have 60,000 there on Monday night is only going to benefit us.”

Taylor has been impressed by Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda who were all signed from the J-League to bolster Postecoglou’s squad.

He said: “They have all settled in really well and are good additions to the squad and hopefully they can help us improve.

“They all have a fantastic work ethic but that is something that all of our signings this year have had.

“But that work ethic and quality is only going to improve us.”