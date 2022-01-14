Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newport boss James Rowberry absent for Harrogate visit after positive Covid test

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 10.48am
Newport manager James Rowberry will miss the home game with Harrogate after testing positive for coronavirus (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Newport manager James Rowberry will miss the home game with Harrogate after testing positive for coronavirus (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Newport manager James Rowberry will be absent against Harrogate after testing positive for coronavirus.

Rowberry’s place at Rodney Parade will be taken by assistant Wayne Hatswell, who was in interim charge earlier this season after Michael Flynn left the club.

Skipper Matt Dolan remains out after just ending a period of isolation, but new signings James Waite and Josh Pask are both in contention to make their debuts.

The Sky Bet League Two clash will be Newport’s final game behind closed doors with the Welsh Government set to ease coronavirus restrictions and allow fans back into sporting events from January 21.

Central defender Leon Legge is set to make a Harrogate debut following his midweek arrival from Port Vale.

Forward Mark Beck is also available after being cup-tied for the FA Cup defeat at Luton.

Alex Pattison returns to the squad, but both Aaron Martin and Simon Power remain on the sidelines.

Defenders Will Smith and Ryan Fallowfield face late checks to determine their fitness.

