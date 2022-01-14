Newport boss James Rowberry absent for Harrogate visit after positive Covid test

An error occurred. Please try again.

Newport manager James Rowberry will be absent against Harrogate after testing positive for coronavirus.

Rowberry’s place at Rodney Parade will be taken by assistant Wayne Hatswell, who was in interim charge earlier this season after Michael Flynn left the club.

Skipper Matt Dolan remains out after just ending a period of isolation, but new signings James Waite and Josh Pask are both in contention to make their debuts.

The Sky Bet League Two clash will be Newport’s final game behind closed doors with the Welsh Government set to ease coronavirus restrictions and allow fans back into sporting events from January 21.

Central defender Leon Legge is set to make a Harrogate debut following his midweek arrival from Port Vale.

Forward Mark Beck is also available after being cup-tied for the FA Cup defeat at Luton.

Alex Pattison returns to the squad, but both Aaron Martin and Simon Power remain on the sidelines.

Defenders Will Smith and Ryan Fallowfield face late checks to determine their fitness.