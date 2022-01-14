Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Striker Admiral Muskwe continues to be absent for Luton

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 10.58am
Admiral Muskwe is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Zimbabwe (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Admiral Muskwe is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Zimbabwe (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luton will continue to be without forward Admiral Muskwe for their Championship clash against Bournemouth.

Muskwe, who has played 14 times for the Hatters this season, is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Zimbabwe.

Luton boss Nathan Jones will also be unable to call on Harry Cornick, who is out with a calf injury.

Jones’ side will be playing their first match in the Championship since a 1-1 home draw with Fulham on December 11.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker will assess new signings James Hill and Ethan Laird.

Hill, who arrived on a permanent deal from Fleetwood, and Laird, who has joined on loan from Manchester United, are working their way back to full fitness.

Adam Smith (knee) is out, and Junior Stanislas (hamstring) will not feature either. Jordan Zemura is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Zimbabwe.

Parker is set to restore a number of first-team players after making 10 changes for his side’s FA Cup win at Yeovil last weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier