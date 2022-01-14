Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steph Houghton focused on Manchester City comeback as Euro 2022 looms

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 11.42am
Steph Houghton is back in action with Manchester City after injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
England captain Steph Houghton is putting this summer’s European Championship to the back of her mind as she focuses on recovering form and fitness with Manchester City.

The 33-year-old defender has returned to action with two appearances in the past week after a four-month lay-off with an ankle injury.

Her comeback is good news for England ahead of next month’s four-team tournament involving Canada, Spain and Germany, April’s World Cup qualifiers and, most notably, the country’s hosting of Euro 2022.

Houghton is a key figure for England
Yet Houghton, who removed further distractions by signing a new contract at City this week, is not looking that far ahead yet.

Houghton said: “My first focus is to try to get back training and get back playing in a Manchester City shirt. That will be my focus over the next few weeks, to continue getting more minutes, play well and get my form and confidence back after a few months out.

“Yes, of course, it’s an exciting time coming up with a home Euros in the back of the mind, but it is just about playing well for City and then everything else will take care of itself.”

Houghton has been a cornerstone of City’s success since the club was relaunched in 2014. She lifted the Women’s Super League title in 2016 and has won both the FA Cup and League Cup three times with City.

Neither she nor the club have revealed the length of her new deal but Houghton has said she intends to remain at City for years to come.

Her standing within the game would undoubtedly have made her a target for other clubs but she insists she has never had any intention of playing elsewhere.

“I think it has been a bit of a mad few days but obviously I’m delighted to commit my future to the club,” she said.

“I have been here from the beginning – eight years – and I’ve loved every minute. I still get that buzz of excitement driving through the gates and coming to training. Hopefully I’ve got a lot more of that to come over the next few years.

“I feel the only place I want to play my football is in Manchester. I still feel I can develop as a player, a leader and a person and I feel this is the best place for me.”

Lauren Hemp has also signed a new deal with City
Houghton’s new deal comes after England team-mate Lauren Hemp signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

Manager Gareth Taylor hopes more will follow.

Taylor said: “We are constantly looking to be ahead of the game with contracting and looking further afield, to see where we can improve.

“But when you are changing things massively in the summer it can create some issues, so the less the better for us.

“We are looking to really secure most of the players we have. We are really happy with what we have at the moment.”

