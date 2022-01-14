Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heather Knight hopeful Women’s Ashes will not be disrupted by more Covid cases

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 12.02pm
Heather Knight has her 'fingers crossed' there will be no more Covid-19 cases in the England Women's Ashes squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Heather Knight has her ‘fingers crossed’ there will be no more Covid-19 cases in the England Women’s Ashes squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Heather Knight has her “fingers crossed” there will be no more Covid-19 cases in the England Women’s Ashes camp after a member of the support staff tested positive.

The multi-format Ashes series was brought forward by a week and will start with three Twenty20 matches at the Adelaide Oval, commencing on January 20.

The staff member has been in isolation in accordance with Covid management guidelines since the result of the test and will remain in Canberra when the group travel to Adelaide, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

“I guess we’re prepared for this, I think it was pretty naive to think we wouldn’t be affected by it,” said Knight.

“There’s obviously concern and anxieties from the group, but we’ve had to live under pretty strict protocols once we’ve arrived.

“We’ve only been allowed to socialise outdoors for exactly this reason to limit the spread, so it’s going to be a nervous 24 and 48 hours but the PCR tests we’ve all done already have all come back negative so fingers crossed.

“It was always going to be affected by Covid. We’ve already been affected by Covid in our preparations, we’ve had to safe-live for two weeks in the UK from Christmas pretty much just to get out here.

“It’s been a colossal effort from the players, from the staff and from all the households, and from every single player as well.”

A further round of routine PCR tests will be undertaken before the team fly by charter to Adelaide on January 17.

England have travelled to Australia looking to become the first team to beat Meg Lanning’s side in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes.

However, the team’s preparation has been dented by the mandatory 10-day quarantine in New Zealand ahead of the World Cup, causing the Ashes to be brought forward by seven days, and Knight admits it has been challenging.

“Of course there’s a frustration there, but it’s the times that we’re living in at the moment,” she said.

“It’s very challenging to tour with Covid around at the moment and the restrictions that we’ve been under have changed as well so just being adaptable to that as a player has been quite tricky, because as soon as you’ve got your head around something, something else changes.

“But we’ve got no other option but to try and make the most of it and do the best we can and maybe it will take the pressure off, we’ve just got to find a way to free up, go out there and just throw caution to the wind a little bit and see what we can do.

“Mentally it’s going to be tough but we’re doing everything we can to try and get ourselves prepped and be ready for that first game.”

