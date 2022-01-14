Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Tuchel would be ‘very angry’ if rivals are bending postponement rules

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 12.30pm
Thomas Tuchel hopes all clubs are playing by the same rules when it comes to possible Covid-19 match postponements (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Tuchel hopes all clubs are playing by the same rules when it comes to possible Covid-19 match postponements (Nick Potts/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he would be left fuming if rival Premier League clubs are found to be trying to bend postponement rules.

Chelsea’s request for a postponement due to seven Covid-19 cases fell on deaf ears ahead of their goalless Premier League draw at Wolves on December 19.

The Blues suffered their latest positive Covid case on Friday, with Andreas Christensen ruled out of Saturday’s league trip to runaway leaders Manchester City.

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists the Blues have done everything possible to keep their Premier League show on the road amid Covid-19 cases (Nick Potts/PA)

Tuchel insists Chelsea are doing everything they can to make sure their games are going ahead and hopes it is the same story elsewhere.

Asked if he thought some clubs were attempting to push the limits on postponements such as including general injuries and Africa Cup of Nations absentees, the German replied: “I strongly, strongly hope that’s not the case, because otherwise I would be very, very angry.

“Because we are doing everything to make games happen.

“And we were made to play when we thought we should maybe not.

“So I can only strongly hope that the rules are the same for everybody.”

Tuchel lamented his side’s Covid issues as “like catching fish” in light of Denmark centre-back Christensen’s absence for the weekend City trip.

The Blues had only just managed a clean coronavirus slate for Wednesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg win at Tottenham.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante returned after isolation to take a seat on the bench in north London, but Chelsea only lasted two days without any Covid absentees.

Christensen had only just returned from a back injury to boost Chelsea’s defensive shortages, but now faces another spell on the sidelines.

“We have one positive Covid test, with Andreas Christensen,” said Tuchel.

Andreas Christensen
Andreas Christensen has been struck down by Covid (John Walton/PA)

“So he will be out for this game.

“To have the news that Andreas Christensen is again out after we waited so long for him, and now he plays so, so strong, and again he’s out.

“It’s a bit of a setback for everybody, for us mentally.

“We have Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante back, but it is Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante with one training session.

“We need a bit more of a fight to bring out the extra edge. This is what we’re missing, not in a bad way, but it’s not enough.

“You finally have players back, and it’s just like catching fish.”

Brazilian left wing-back Kenedy is back from a loan stint at Flamengo, with Tuchel insisting the 25-year-old has a genuine opportunity to step into the first-team picture amid Ben Chilwell and Reece James’ long-term injuries.

Chelsea will continue to push for Emerson Palmieri’s return from loan at Lyon, but Tuchel wants to hand Kenedy a chance to impress.

“Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it,” said Tuchel.

“So it’s a huge, huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team.

“We will try now from today on to push him and support him as best we can.

Kenedy
Kenedy (right) could be handed a chance to impress for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

“We cannot say that Kenedy is the solution, he can be a solution but the situation has not changed.

“We’ve had some injuries on the wing-backs, and we suffered a lot in midfield from Covid and injuries.

“Now that our midfielders are more or less coming back we suffer a lot with our central defenders.

“So nothing has changed (on loans or transfers), but it needs to make sense, it needs to be possible on a high level, in quality and personality.

“We have a look into the market, nothing has changed. We have all options, also the option to say no.”

