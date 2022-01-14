Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mike Krack ‘thrilled and honoured’ to be named new Aston Martin team principal

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 12.40pm
Sebastian Vettel will continue for Aston Martin in 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)
Sebastian Vettel will continue for Aston Martin in 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)

Aston Martin have appointed Mike Krack as their new team principal.

Krack, who replaces Otmar Szafnauer following his departure earlier this month, joins the British team from BMW.

Krack oversaw BMW’s Formula E, GT and IMSA programmes. He previously worked in Formula One with Sauber.

Krack will be tasked with propelling Aston Martin to the front of the grid following an underwhelming first campaign back on the F1 grid.

He will report to Aston Martin Group CEO Martin Whitmarsh and the team’s ambitious owner Lawrence Stroll.

“It is a thrill and an honour to have been appointed to the position of team principal of Aston Martin,” said Krack.

“I am very grateful to Lawrence (Stroll) and Martin (Whitmarsh) for giving me such a fantastic opportunity.

“Aston Martin is one of the greatest automotive brands in the world, and to have been asked to play a leading role in delivering the on-track Formula One success that such an illustrious name so richly deserves is a challenge that I plan to embrace with energy and enthusiasm.”

