Chris Wood could make Newcastle debut against relegation rivals Watford

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 1.34pm
Chris Wood could make his Newcastle debut on Saturday after signing from Premier League rivals Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA)
Chris Wood could make his Newcastle debut on Saturday after signing from Premier League rivals Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA)

Chris Wood is in line to make his Newcastle debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Watford.

The £25million signing from Burnley is likely to deputise for striker Callum Wilson as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, while England full-back Kieran Trippier, who lined up for the Magpies against Cambridge in the FA Cup last weekend, is expected to make his league bow for the club.

Keeper Martin Dubravka will be available despite emerging from the Cambridge game with a toe problem, while full-backs Jamal Lewis (hamstring) and Paul Dummett (calf) are approaching full fitness. However, defender Federico Fernandez (thigh) and midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee) are still out and there are still Covid-19 cases within the camp.

Watford could welcome back a number of players for the trip north.

Emmanuel Dennis (ankle) plus longer-term absentees Kiko Femenia (hamstring), Ben Foster (groin) and Christian Kabasele (calf) have all returned to training and could be involved.

New arrivals Samir, Hassane Kamara and Edo Kayembe are all available but Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (quad) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) remain out.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Trippier, Murphy, Ritchie, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Shelvey, S. Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle, Anderson, White.

Watford provisional squad: Backmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Ngakia, Kucka, Sissoko, Hernandez, Cleverley, King, Dennis, Foster, Kabasele, Kamara, Kayembe, Louza, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Elliot, Joao Pedro

