Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Aaron Morley and James Trafford could make Bolton debuts against Ipswich

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 2.08pm
Aaron Morley could make his Bolton debut against Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aaron Morley could make his Bolton debut against Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bolton could hand debuts to Aaron Morley and James Trafford in Saturday’s League One fixture against Ipswich.

Former academy prospect Morley has returned to the club after leaving Rochdale on a free transfer while 19-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford has arrived on loan from Manchester City.

Bolton, who have lost five in a row in all competitions, have received a fresh setback with Elias Kachunga expected to be out until April, joining Josh Sheehan, Lloyd Isgrove and Andrew Tutte in the treatment room.

Gethin Jones and Amadou Bakayoko have recently returned from long-term absences but their minutes need to be managed, while Xavier Amaechi is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Bersant Celina is pushing for a return to the Ipswich midfield after six weeks on the sidelines.

Celina has not played since the Papa John’s Trophy loss to Arsenal on December 1 due to a combination of hamstring problems and illness, but has returned to full training.

Hayden Coulson remains out with the injury which has kept him out since November.

Defender Toto Nsiala has left to join League One rivals Fleetwood.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier