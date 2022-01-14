Nesta Guinness-Walker suspended as AFC Wimbledon take on Morecambe

An error occurred. Please try again.

AFC Wimbledon will be without defender Nesta Guinness-Walker for Saturday’s visit of Morecambe.

Guinness-Walker is suspended after the left-back saw red in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to bitter rivals MK Dons, with Henry Lawrence expected to start in his place.

Midfielder Anthony Hartigan is also due to miss out after having hospital tests on stomach pains, though no firm diagnosis has yet been made.

On-loan Fulham striker Terry Ablade has a minor ankle problem but is expected to make the matchday squad.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson is set to return to the dugout after missing last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Tottenham due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Robinson is expected to revert the his usual 4-3-3 formation after the Shrimps lined up with five at the back against Premier League opposition.

Burnley loanee Jacob Bedeau will hope to keep his place in a reshaped defence after playing 65 minutes on his debut against Spurs.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson, signed on loan from Dundee United, also made his Morecambe debut last weekend.