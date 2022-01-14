Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wolves yet to receive an offer for Adama Traore

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 2.40pm
Wolves have not received an offer for Adama Traore, according to boss Bruno Lage (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves have not received an offer for Adama Traore, according to boss Bruno Lage (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves manager Bruno Lage says the club have not received an offer for Adama Traore.

Traore, who is approaching the final year of his contract, has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

The Daily Telegraph reported this week that Spurs want to take the 25-year-old winger on loan, while Wolves are holding out for a £20million bid.

But Lage, speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday, is hopeful Traore will stay.

Adama Traore is approaching the final 12 months of his Wolves contract
Adama Traore is approaching the final 12 months of his contract (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Asked if a bid had been tabled for the Spaniard, Lage said: “No. It is the same Adama since the first day.

“Nothing has changed. Adama is here with us, he wants to play for us, he works hard and he is very professional.

“I want to (keep him). If you look at the games we have played this season, he has started at least half of those, and when he didn’t start, he came off the bench to help the team.

“The most important thing is that it is not just about Adama, but every player, and if it is good for the club and good for the player than we have to find a different solution.

“But for now, if you ask me at this moment, I prefer to keep the four wingers that I have.”

Pressed on whether he expects Traore to still be a Wolves player when the transfer window closes at the end of the month, Lage said: “Yes, that is in my mind.”

Wolves are eighth in the table ahead of their clash against Southampton.

Lage’s side have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight Premier League matches, including defensive shutouts against Chelsea and Manchester United, while restricting free-scoring Liverpool and Manchester City to just one goal each.

Romain Saiss has been integral to Wolves’ impressive defensive displays, but the Morocco captain, currently on Africa Cup of Nations duty, will be absent for Saturday’s match against Southampton and next weekend’s trip to Brentford.

Lage added: “Romain has done very well this season, with (Conor) Coady and Max (Kilman).

“Not just with their defending, but helping the team to win points because they are a threat at set-pieces.

“Romain is an important player but we will find solutions within our squad to replace him so I am confident we will continue to be solid.

“The most important thing is to continue the way we are playing. That is the pressure for the players and there are no excuses. After that, the good things will come.”

