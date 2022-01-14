Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Colchester forward Freddie Sears available against Barrow

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 2.54pm
Freddie Sears is available (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Freddie Sears is available (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins will have leading scorer Freddie Sears available for Saturday’s League Two clash with Barrow.

Sears, along with Armando Dobra, missed Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green through illness, but has since returned to training and both men are back in contention.

Frank Nouble, Miles Welch-Hayes and Shamal George are also back on the training pitch after injury and could be involved.

Wimbledon striker Corie Andrews made his debut in midweek after completing a loan move, while defender Tom Dallison was an unused substitute following his switch from Crawley.

Barrow will be without midfielder Tom Beadling through suspension after last Saturday’s eventful FA Cup third-round defeat at Sky Bet Championship Barnsley.

Beadling was sent off before half-time during the 5-4 extra-time defeat at Oakwell for a challenge on Romal Palmer and must sit out as a result.

Sunderland loanee Will Harris could be handed a debut after missing out against the Tykes due to a positive Covid test, and Jacob Wakeling will hope for a place in the matchday squad following his arrival on loan from Leicester.

Midfielder Robbie Gotts has a chance of returning after a groin problem, but Joe Grayson and Josh Gordon are long-term absentees and Offrande Zanzala has joined Exeter on loan.

