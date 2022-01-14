Colchester forward Freddie Sears available against Barrow

An error occurred. Please try again.

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins will have leading scorer Freddie Sears available for Saturday’s League Two clash with Barrow.

Sears, along with Armando Dobra, missed Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green through illness, but has since returned to training and both men are back in contention.

Frank Nouble, Miles Welch-Hayes and Shamal George are also back on the training pitch after injury and could be involved.

Wimbledon striker Corie Andrews made his debut in midweek after completing a loan move, while defender Tom Dallison was an unused substitute following his switch from Crawley.

Barrow will be without midfielder Tom Beadling through suspension after last Saturday’s eventful FA Cup third-round defeat at Sky Bet Championship Barnsley.

Beadling was sent off before half-time during the 5-4 extra-time defeat at Oakwell for a challenge on Romal Palmer and must sit out as a result.

Sunderland loanee Will Harris could be handed a debut after missing out against the Tykes due to a positive Covid test, and Jacob Wakeling will hope for a place in the matchday squad following his arrival on loan from Leicester.

Midfielder Robbie Gotts has a chance of returning after a groin problem, but Joe Grayson and Josh Gordon are long-term absentees and Offrande Zanzala has joined Exeter on loan.