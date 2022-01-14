Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Preston handed Izzy Brown blow ahead of Birmingham clash

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 3.00pm Updated: January 14 2022, 3.48pm
Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Izzy Brown has been out since the summer (Tess Derry/PA)
Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Izzy Brown has been out since the summer (Tess Derry/PA)

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has revealed Izzy Brown is not expected to play again this season.

The former Chelsea youngster ruptured his Achilles in the summer and is now likely to miss the rest of the campaign.

Declan Rudd and loanee Josh Murphy remain out for the clash against Birmingham but Matthew Olosunde and Tom Barkhuizen hope to return.

Connor Wickham has also left the club this week after the end of his contract.

Troy Deeney is out for up to a month for City with a thigh injury.

Marc Roberts is back in training after a hamstring injury along with Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Jeremie Bela is fit again following a thigh strain and Gary Gardner is available after shrugging off a swollen ankle.

George Friend will be suspended for the trip to Deepdale after being sent off in the FA Cup defeat to Plymouth and Chuks Aneke has joined Charlton.

