Levi Colwill in contention to return for Huddersfield

An error occurred. Please try again.

Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill is hoping to recover from injury in time for the home game against Swansea.

Colwill, on loan from Chelsea, missed last week’s FA Cup win at Burnley due to a minor knee injury but was expected to return to training on Friday.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls will return to the starting line-up after recovering from a stomach virus, with Ryan Schofield ruled out due to a shoulder injury sustained in last week’s FA Cup win at Burnley.

Aaron Rowe could return to contention after injury and illness, while skipper Jonathan Hogg returned to action at Burnley after a knee problem.

Swansea’s new signings Andy Fisher and Cyrus Christie will go straight into Russell Martin’s squad.

Goalkeeper Fisher has completed a permanent move from MK Dons and Christie has joined from Fulham on loan until the end of the season.

Martin confirmed a couple of unnamed players were unavailable following last week’s home FA Cup defeat to Southampton, but did not specify if they were injuries or Covid-related.

The Swans have won only one of their last six league games and are bidding to avoid a fifth straight defeat in all competitions.