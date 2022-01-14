Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Levi Colwill in contention to return for Huddersfield

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 3.22pm
Levi Colwill is hoping to return to action for Huddersfield (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Levi Colwill is hoping to return to action for Huddersfield (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill is hoping to recover from injury in time for the home game against Swansea.

Colwill, on loan from Chelsea, missed last week’s FA Cup win at Burnley due to a minor knee injury but was expected to return to training on Friday.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls will return to the starting line-up after recovering from a stomach virus, with Ryan Schofield ruled out due to a shoulder injury sustained in last week’s FA Cup win at Burnley.

Aaron Rowe could return to contention after injury and illness, while skipper Jonathan Hogg returned to action at Burnley after a knee problem.

Swansea’s new signings Andy Fisher and Cyrus Christie will go straight into Russell Martin’s squad.

Goalkeeper Fisher has completed a permanent move from MK Dons and Christie has joined from Fulham on loan until the end of the season.

Martin confirmed a couple of unnamed players were unavailable following last week’s home FA Cup defeat to Southampton, but did not specify if they were injuries or Covid-related.

The Swans have won only one of their last six league games and are bidding to avoid a fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]