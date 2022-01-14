Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crystal Palace to subsidise Hartlepool fans’ travel costs for FA Cup clash

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 3.30pm
Crystal Palace have offered to subsidise travel for Hartlepool fans ahead of next month’s FA Cup fourth round tie (Dave Thompson/PA)
Crystal Palace have offered to subsidise travel for Hartlepool fans ahead of next month’s FA Cup fourth round tie (Dave Thompson/PA)

Crystal Palace have offered to subsidise travel costs for Hartlepool fans heading to the capital for the FA Cup fourth-round tie between the clubs.

The Premier League side are due to host Pool at Selhurst Park on February 5, and their generosity means supporters can complete the 577-mile round trip on official coaches for just £12.50 each.

Chief operating officer Stephen Hobin told the club’s official website: “During my conversations this week with Phil Alexander, CEO of Crystal Palace, Phil informed me that the club would like to contribute in some way to subsidise the official coach travel for our forthcoming FA Cup fixture at Selhurst Park.

“It goes without saying that as a League Two club, newly promoted back to the EFL, we were naturally disappointed to not be selected for live broadcast and benefit from the substantial fees offered to those clubs fortunate enough to be selected.

“This kind of gesture restores your faith in the football family and we are all very much looking forward to what will be a very special occasion for the many thousands of Poolies who will make the trip south. Thanks once again to all at Crystal Palace FC.”

