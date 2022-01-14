Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Clarke hoping for the backing of the Tartan Army at Hampden Park in 2022

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 3.38pm Updated: January 14 2022, 3.40pm
Scotland boss Steve Clarke looking for backing of Tartan Army (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland boss Steve Clarke looking for backing of Tartan Army (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is looking for the backing of the Tartan Army again at Hampden Park this year.

Scotland Supporters Club members will get the first chance to secure tickets for the World Cup play-off match against Ukraine and the 2022 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Armenia, Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland when they go on sale at the end of January.

The national stadium was packed when Scotland won their last two home matches against Denmark and Israel, which was part of a run of six consecutive wins last year, and Clarke issued another rallying call.

He said: “We are on a good run, with six consecutive victories to end a good year for us, and the backing from the fans last autumn was undoubtedly instrumental in that.

“A full house always gives the players that extra bit of help on the pitch, which was clear to see with our victories over Israel and group winners Denmark.

“The Scotland supporters don’t need to be told how important the play-off match against Ukraine is.

“We are two games away from returning to a World Cup for the first time in 24 years and we want to hear the Scotland fans in full voice backing us again.

“We are well aware of the value of the Nations League – we were at Euro 2020 because of our success in its first iteration – and while we want to qualify for Euro 2024 automatically, we also want to secure that safety net the Nations League provides.

“As always, the supporters will play a role as we aim to top our group.”

Scotland host Ukraine in March before Nations League fixtures at Hampden Park against Armenia and Ukraine in June, and the Republic of Ireland in September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]