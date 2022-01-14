Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shaun Maloney: Martin Boyle will only leave Hibernian for the right price

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 4.14pm
Martin Boyle has been linked with a move away from Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney has told Martin Boyle he will only be allowed to leave if any interested parties meet the club’s valuation of him.

The 28-year-old Australia forward has had his head turned by strong interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly, who are understood to be willing to hand him a lucrative two-year contract worth in the region of £20,000 per week.

However, Hibs – who value their talisman at £3million – have rebuffed the Pro League club’s offers so far.

Maloney understands Boyle’s desire to capitalise on the life-changing salary that would come with moving to the Middle East but he is adamant it can only be allowed to happen if Hibs receive a bid they are happy with.

Maloney said: “I’m very keen for Martin to stay. At the moment, myself, Martin and the club are very clear on the situation. There’s clarity on that.

“There’s obviously been interest but we have a valuation and until that valuation is met, there is no real decision to make.

“I understand the player’s situation but we’ve spoken a lot over the last few days so we’re really, really clear. I think we’ve both got clarity on it.

“Until there’s a situation where we have to make a decision on it, it’s very much a case of concentrating on training and the next match. If there does need to be a decision, then that will happen. Martin’s trained extremely well and he’s looking forward to Monday’s match (away to Celtic).”

Hibs have been busy in the January window, adding Ewan Henderson, Elias Melkersen, Rocky Bushiri and Harry Clarke to their squad, along with Chris Mueller, who agreed a pre-contract last summer.

Maloney, who refused to be drawn on reports linking Hibs with Brentford winger Joel Valencia, is hoping to keep any departures to a minimum.

He said: “I’m really happy with what we’ve done so far.

“I’m very appreciative of the work the owner and the CEO have done to bring in the players as quickly as they have because having this much time training has been a big benefit. I’m really happy with the squad I have.”

Maloney also confirmed he is willing to give on-loan Hull forward James Scott a chance to prove himself in the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old fell out of favour under previous boss Jack Ross, but Maloney has been impressed with Scott so far.

He said: “James will stay until the end of the season. I’ve been really happy with him in training. After what he’s shown, the next stage for him is that when he gets match minutes he has to show what he’s been doing in training.

“That’s not to put pressure on him because I think he’s done very well but the next stage for him is to fight to get minutes in a match and show his talent.”

