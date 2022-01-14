Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Roberts makes permanent move to Motherwell from Hearts

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 5.48pm
Jordan Roberts has made his move to Motherwell permanent. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell have signed Jordan Roberts from Hearts on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old attacker has been on loan at Fir Park for the past year, but his latest deal was due to expire this month. He has now severed ties with Hearts and agreed a contract with Motherwell.

Fir Park manager Graham Alexander told Well’s website: “We’re delighted to bring Jordan back permanently.

“We know what qualities he brings to the side and, having only spent a few weeks away, returns to the group ready to pick up again immediately.”

Roberts joined Hearts in 2020 but made only 12 appearances before being loaned to Motherwell last January. He scored three goals in eight appearances for the Lanarkshire side in the second half of last season before injury curtailed his campaign.

After being unable to establish himself in Hearts manager Robbie Neilson’s plans, Roberts returned to Motherwell on a fresh loan in the summer. He has made 11 appearances for Alexander’s side this term.

