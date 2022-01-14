Jordan Roberts makes permanent move to Motherwell from Hearts

Motherwell have signed Jordan Roberts from Hearts on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old attacker has been on loan at Fir Park for the past year, but his latest deal was due to expire this month. He has now severed ties with Hearts and agreed a contract with Motherwell.

Fir Park manager Graham Alexander told Well’s website: “We’re delighted to bring Jordan back permanently.

“We know what qualities he brings to the side and, having only spent a few weeks away, returns to the group ready to pick up again immediately.”

Roberts joined Hearts in 2020 but made only 12 appearances before being loaned to Motherwell last January. He scored three goals in eight appearances for the Lanarkshire side in the second half of last season before injury curtailed his campaign.

After being unable to establish himself in Hearts manager Robbie Neilson’s plans, Roberts returned to Motherwell on a fresh loan in the summer. He has made 11 appearances for Alexander’s side this term.