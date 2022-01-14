Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Souttar agrees to join Rangers, Hearts resist immediate switch

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 7.02pm
John Souttar has agreed to join Rangers. (Jeff Holmes/PA)
John Souttar has agreed to join Rangers. (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Rangers have announced the signing of Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar on a pre-contract agreement.

The Ibrox club have beaten off competition from a host of English Championship clubs, including Blackburn and Sheffield United, to land the services of the 25-year-old when his deal at Tynecastle expires at the end of the season.

Sporting director Ross Wilson told Rangers’ website: “We are really looking forward to John joining Rangers and continuing his development under Gio (Van Bronckhorst), our coaching and support staff.

“John is a full Scotland international and has so much potential ahead for the coming years.

“I have really enjoyed getting to know John across all of our conversations so far and I can see how excited he and his family are to be joining Rangers. We are equally excited to welcome John to Ibrox.”

Hearts, however, have made it clear they intend to keep hold of Souttar until the end of the season and will not be pressured into selling him to the Ibrox club on the cheap.

A statement on the Tynecastle club’s website read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club notes Rangers Football Club’s announcement of John Souttar’s pre-contract signing.

“The club reiterates that John is an important member of the first-team squad and will remain so until the end of the season unless a significant and satisfactory offer is made during the January transfer window.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Souttar joined Hearts as a teenager from Dundee United in January 2016 and, despite rupturing his Achilles three times in recent years, he has established himself as one of Scotland’s top defenders.

After returning from his latest setback last April, he has managed to stay injury-free. Souttar marked his return to the Scotland setup by scoring in a 2-0 victory over Denmark in November.

