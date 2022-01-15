Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2013: Gordon Strachan appointed Scotland manager

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 6.00am
Gordon Strachan was unveiled as the new Scotland manager on January 15, 2013 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gordon Strachan was appointed as Scotland manager, replacing the sacked Craig Levein, on this day in 2013.

The former Coventry, Southampton, Celtic and Middlesbrough boss was confirmed in the post by the Scottish Football Association before a lunchtime press conference at Hampden.

Strachan started as a teenager at Dundee and a long and illustrious playing career which followed at Aberdeen, Manchester United, Leeds and Coventry earned him 50 caps for Scotland.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan during the Euro 2016 squad announcement at Hampden Park, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He had been out of management since leaving Boro in October 2010, but realised a long-held dream when he was put in charge of the national side on an initial contract to run through to the 2016 European Championship qualifiers.

“I am very proud of myself but my family, my wife, mother, grandchildren, children and my friends are very proud so it shows you how important the Scotland job is,” Strachan said.

“It is probably 40 years in the making to get here. It is a job that I wanted to do and, for a Scotsman, this is a fantastic thing.

“When I was a kid I wanted to play for Scotland and I did that. Then I started coaching and I thought ‘I want to be the Scotland manager some day’ so I have achieved that with the help of a lot of people and players.

Strachan commiserates with Barry Bannan after the final whistle of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia (Adam Davy/PA)

“It is going to be difficult, every job is difficult. The Coventry job is difficult, Southampton, Middlesbrough, they are all difficult.

“You don’t get an easy one but you can still enjoy it. But the idea is to make people happy and win games of football.”

After failing to qualify for Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup, Strachan left his position by “mutual consent” on October 12, 2017.

