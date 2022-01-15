Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shaun Maloney calls on his Hibernian squad to improve their discipline

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 2.02pm
Shaun Maloney’s Hibernian face Celtic on Monday (Alan Rennie/PA)
Shaun Maloney has ordered his Hibernian squad to improve their discipline.

The Easter Road side will be missing two key defenders for Monday’s cinch Premiership trip to Celtic after Ryan Porteous was retrospectively handed a three-match ban for violent conduct against Aberdeen and Paul McGinn received a two-match ban for comments he made about Premier Sports Cup final referee John Beaton.

In addition, Hibs have had eight red cards in all competitions this season.

Maloney, who succeeded Jack Ross as manager last month, has spoken to the players about it and told them the situation must improve.

He said: “From my point of view, whatever discipline issues we’ve had – and there have been quite a few before I came – I think we have to get to a point where we raise the levels on that.

“I need as many of our players available for as many matches as possible. The squad now know that, and I think moving forward we have to be very aware of that. I spoke to them about it a few days ago. It was just a normal chat, really. In all games we have to look to have 11 players on the pitch as often as possible.”

Former Celtic player Maloney is looking forward to seeing how his new team cope with their trip to Glasgow.

He said: “I’m just really looking forward to seeing how my team plays under the biggest pressure. You obviously have the stadium and the home support but also the pressure Celtic put on you really high up the pitch.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing where my players are in that process. I know it’s early. It’s only our third game but I’m really looking forward to watching our players play in that environment. If we can play under that pressure, and I really believe we can, then it’s a really good sign moving forward.”

Chris Mueller, Rocky Bushiri, Harry Clarke and Dylan Tait are all in contention to make their Hibs debuts on Monday, but Elias Melkersen is still awaiting his work permit and Ewan Henderson is ineligible against his parent club.

