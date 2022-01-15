Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

I promise I will get help – Mark Selby reveals mental health struggles

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 2.50pm
Mark Selby shows his anguish during his Masters defeat to Barry Hawkins (Adam Davy/PA)
Mark Selby shows his anguish during his Masters defeat to Barry Hawkins (Adam Davy/PA)

Mark Selby revealed he has suffered a “relapse” in his battle with depression following his Masters exit.

The reigning world champion was hammered 6-1 by Barry Hawkins in his quarter-final on Friday at Alexandra Palace, having previously made only one break over 50 in a lacklustre first-round win over Stephen Maguire.

Selby labelled his performance against Hawkins “pathetic from start to finish” on the World Snooker Tour’s official website after the match, and on social media on Saturday he opened up on the struggles behind his underperformance.

“Just want to apologise to all my friends and family for letting them down,” he tweeted. “Mentally not in a good place at moment, had a relapse and trying to bottle it up and put a brave face on is not the way. I promise I will get help and become a better person. #mentalhealth”

Jason Ferguson, chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, offered support to Selby.

Ferguson told Metro: “The WPBSA is not just a governing body, it is a members’ association which includes a players’ support body for players on the World Snooker Tour.

“We are always sorry to hear if any of our players are going through difficult times, support is there for Mark and any other playing member on the WST.”

Barry Hawkins compiles a break as Mark Selby, extreme left, looks on
Barry Hawkins compiles a break as Mark Selby, extreme left, looks on (Adam Davy/PA)

Selby’s fellow professionals were also quick to get behind him.

Shaun Murphy, the 2005 world champion and Selby’s fellow Triple Crown winner, told BBC Sport: “You never know what’s going on between somebody’s ears, especially in a high-pressure sport like snooker.

“We’re out there on our own, travelling, hotels, all the rest of it – I just hope he’s okay and whatever help he needs, I hope he gets it.

“World champion, world number one, he expects a lot from himself and anything less than a perfect performance is going to bother him.”

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry added: “I’ve got no idea how hard it is for Mark. I watched some of his match and he didn’t look right at all.

“I just hope he gets help, gets better, because obviously the defence of his World Championship is coming up in April and May.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier