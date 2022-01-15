Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Rothwell grabs winner for 10-man Blackburn over struggling Cardiff

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 2.56pm
Joe Rothwell scores Blackburn’s winner at Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA Images).
Joe Rothwell scores Blackburn's winner at Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA Images).

Joe Rothwell’s third goal of the season was enough to guide Blackburn to a 1-0 victory over struggling Cardiff and move them closer to the automatic promotion places.

With league leaders Bournemouth going down 3-2 at Luton it made it an even better day for Tony Mowbray’s side, who went down to 10 men when Ryan Nyambe picked up a second yellow card in the 76th minute.

The Championship clash at Cardiff City Stadium lacked fans due to the Welsh Government’s COVID restrictions.

When the two teams met in September, Rovers ran out 5-1 winners and headed to the Welsh capital on the back of an eight-match unbeaten league run during which they plundered 21 out of a possible 23 points.

That run pushed them into third place behind Bournemouth and Fulham, while the Bluebirds were looking for their first league win since 27 November and their first at home since three weeks earlier than that.

Cardiff opened promisingly and Curtis Nelson put a header just over the bar from an eighth minute corner. Mark Harris then used his pace to get to the goal line and send over a cross that was inches away from James Collins on the edge of the six-yard box and a possible opening goal.

Goals have been hard to come by for the Bluebirds at home this season with only nine in 11 games before the visit of Blackburn and the first one on the day went to the visitors.

Rothwell picked up on the edge of the centre circle in the Cardiff half in the 13th minute and it proved to be unlucky for the home side. The Blackburn stalwart drove hard at retreating centre half Aden Flint and then curled his shot inside the right post from 25 yards.

Welsh international midfielder Will Vaulks saw a volley from just outside the box at a corner cleared off the line by Lewis Travis to once again deny Cardiff.

Cardiff pressed higher in the second half and enjoyed more of the ball. Skipper Joe Ralls drove on his side and it was his corner from the left that almost led to an equaliser in the 69th minute.

Nelson was up from the back and hit the target with a bullet header from the edge of the six-yard box. It looked destined for the left corner, but Thomas Kaminski dived to his right to pull off a great save under pressure from James Collins.

Substitute Isaak Davies then hit the post with a cross from wide on the right.

