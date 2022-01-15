Arbroath come from behind to win at Raith and extend lead at top of table By Press Association January 15 2022, 5.00pm Nicky Low scored for Arbroath (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Arbroath extended their lead at the top of the cinch Championship table after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Raith Rovers. The visitors started brightly, with Jack Hamilton causing the home side problems in the early stages. But it was Rovers who broke the deadlock three minutes before the break, with Reghan Tumilty scoring at the back post. Arbroath levelled things up just two minutes into the second half, with Hamilton getting on the scoresheet. And the league leaders secured all three points eight minutes before the end when Nicky Low scored from the penalty spot following a foul on Colin Hamilton. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier ‘First class’ attitude was key to Arbroath comeback against Raith Rovers says assistant boss Campbell Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn slams ‘crazy’ tackle to give away penalty and gives Christophe Berra update Raith Rovers 1-2 Arbroath: Lichties come from behind to remain top of Championship Arbroath embark on life after Joel Nouble as Raith Rovers boss names his manager of the year