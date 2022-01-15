Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy McKay and Tom Walsh goals earn Inverness draw with Queen of the South

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 5.04pm
Billy McKay scored for Inverness (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Second-half goals from Billy McKay and Tom Walsh earned Inverness a 2-2 home draw with struggling Queen of the South in the cinch Championship.

Lee Connelly scored his third goal in as many games against Inverness and substitute Ally Roy netted late in the second half but the visitors remain in relegation trouble despite the draw.

Connelly had a strike deflected out for a corner after five minutes during a bright start for the visitors.

With 25 minutes gone Josh Rae made a fine double save to deny Inverness duo Walsh and Roddy MacGregor.

Six minutes before the beak Connelly was played through and rounded Mark Ridgers to break the deadlock.

Connelly went close to a second early in the second half when his shot was blocked by Danny Devine.

With 62 minutes on the clock Inverness striker McKay levelled the scores when he finished past Rae from a Ridgers long ball.

Ridgers denied Connelly a second with a fine save before Walsh made it 2-1 to the home side with 17 minutes left.

Substitute Roy brought his side level again 13 minutes from time and Rae then made three fine saves to ensure they claimed a point.

