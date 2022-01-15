Billy McKay and Tom Walsh goals earn Inverness draw with Queen of the South

An error occurred. Please try again.

Second-half goals from Billy McKay and Tom Walsh earned Inverness a 2-2 home draw with struggling Queen of the South in the cinch Championship.

Lee Connelly scored his third goal in as many games against Inverness and substitute Ally Roy netted late in the second half but the visitors remain in relegation trouble despite the draw.

Connelly had a strike deflected out for a corner after five minutes during a bright start for the visitors.

With 25 minutes gone Josh Rae made a fine double save to deny Inverness duo Walsh and Roddy MacGregor.

Six minutes before the beak Connelly was played through and rounded Mark Ridgers to break the deadlock.

Connelly went close to a second early in the second half when his shot was blocked by Danny Devine.

With 62 minutes on the clock Inverness striker McKay levelled the scores when he finished past Rae from a Ridgers long ball.

Ridgers denied Connelly a second with a fine save before Walsh made it 2-1 to the home side with 17 minutes left.

Substitute Roy brought his side level again 13 minutes from time and Rae then made three fine saves to ensure they claimed a point.