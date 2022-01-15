Barrow leave Colchester hovering above relegation zone

An error occurred. Please try again.

Barrow claimed a crucial 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Colchester in League Two.

Tom Dallison’s own goal was added to by substitute Josh Kay as Barrow moved seven points above the relegation zone, four points ahead of third-bottom Colchester.

Colchester went close in the third minute when Freddie Sears’ powerful effort from the edge of the area was well saved by goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Barrow almost went ahead midway through the first half when Jacob Wakeling’s header from a corner flashed inches wide.

Colchester keeper Jake Turner saved from James Jones’ low effort while seconds later, Wakeling’s flicked header flew just wide.

Turner pushed away Barrow midfielder Tom White’s effort early in the second half before the visitors took a 53rd-minute lead when Patrick Brough’s cross into the six-yard box hit Colchester debutant Dallison and flew into the net.

Turner foiled Ollie Banks soon after but Colchester came close to equalising with 16 minutes to go when Luke Chambers’ effort hit the bar, after Dallison had helped on Alan Judge’s free-kick.

But Kay came off the bench and swept home a low strike from Jamie Devitt’s pass in stoppage time to seal Barrow’s vital win and condemn Colchester to a fourth straight league defeat.