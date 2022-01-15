Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow leave Colchester hovering above relegation zone

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 5.08pm
Josh Kay was on target for Barrow (Mike Egerton/PA)
Josh Kay was on target for Barrow (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barrow claimed a crucial 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Colchester in League Two.

Tom Dallison’s own goal was added to by substitute Josh Kay as Barrow moved seven points above the relegation zone, four points ahead of third-bottom Colchester.

Colchester went close in the third minute when Freddie Sears’ powerful effort from the edge of the area was well saved by goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Barrow almost went ahead midway through the first half when Jacob Wakeling’s header from a corner flashed inches wide.

Colchester keeper Jake Turner saved from James Jones’ low effort while seconds later, Wakeling’s flicked header flew just wide.

Turner pushed away Barrow midfielder Tom White’s effort early in the second half before the visitors took a 53rd-minute lead when Patrick Brough’s cross into the six-yard box hit Colchester debutant Dallison and flew into the net.

Turner foiled Ollie Banks soon after but Colchester came close to equalising with 16 minutes to go when Luke Chambers’ effort hit the bar, after Dallison had helped on Alan Judge’s free-kick.

But Kay came off the bench and swept home a low strike from Jamie Devitt’s pass in stoppage time to seal Barrow’s vital win and condemn Colchester to a fourth straight league defeat.

