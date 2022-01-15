Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Charsley bags brace as Mansfield celebrate another home win over Walsall

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 5.10pm
Harry Charsley broke the deadlock for Mansfield (Mike Egerton/PA)
In-form Mansfield chalked up their seventh home League Two win in a row and an eighth league victory from their last nine to leap into the play-off spots as a Harry Charsley brace saw off visiting Walsall 2-0.

Mansfield had the edge in the first half and saw two efforts cleared off the line.

Tom Leak denied Jordan Bowery on the line after seven minutes and Hayden White then kept out a Stephen McLaughlin header from a 21st-minute corner.

But George Miller forced a great one-handed save from Nathan Bishop from his powerful 36th-minute shot and George Maris was hurt making a goal-line clearance with his head after 56 minutes, getting in the way of a Miller shot after he had cut in from the right.

But – just before the hour mark – Stags broke through as Walsall failed to clear Elliott Hewitt’s throw from the right and interval substitute Charsley hammered home the loose ball through a crowd of players from 12 yards.

Carl Rushworth denied both Bowery and Oliver Hawkins before Charsley made it safe one minute from time as he smashed home from the right of the box after a superb series of exchanged passes down the right with Bowery.

