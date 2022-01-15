Swindon march on with win over Port Vale

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swindon moved one point off the League Two automatic-promotion places thanks to a 3-1 win at 10-man Port Vale.

The hosts could not recover after losing goalkeeper Lucas Covolan to a red card just before the interval.

The visitors struck first in the 20th minute when Harry McKirdy slid in the advancing Jonny Williams, and he produced a calm angled finish from inside the box.

Vale levelled six minutes later.

Connor Hall touched the ball to Huddersfield loanee Kian Harratt, and he cracked home left-footed from 25 yards.

The game swung again in first-half added time when Covolan was red-carded after appearing to kick out at McKirdy as the two jumped for a high ball.

Ben Gladwin coolly slotted home the resultant spot-kick.

Substitute keeper Aidan Stone was called upon to make a smart save from Robins skipper Dion Conroy soon after the restart.

Stone could do nothing in the 69th minute when McKirdy’s intended cross for Tyreece Simpson flicked off defender Nathan Smith and floated into the far corner of the net.