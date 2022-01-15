Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Brydon heads injury-time equaliser for Edinburgh City at Kelty Hearts

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 5.18pm
Scottish League Two leaders Kelty Hearts played host to Edinburgh (Peter Byrne/PA)
Kelty Hearts remain seven points clear at the top of Scottish League Two despite blowing a two-goal lead late on to draw 2-2 at home to Edinburgh City.

Joe Cardle opened the scoring for Hearts after 27 minutes before doubling his tally 10 minutes into the second half.

Daniel Handling pulled a goal back for Edinburgh with 15 minutes remaining and Jack Brydon completed the comeback with a header in stoppage time.

Second-placed Forfar failed to capitalise after being held to a 2-2 draw at Annan.

Tommy Goss’ fourth-minute opener had Annan ahead but Forfar fought back, with goals from Andy Munro and Craig Slater turning the game on its head before half-time.

Aidan Smith’s 57th-minute header earned a share of the spoils for third-placed Annan, who remain two points behind Forfar in the table.

At the other end, bottom side Cowdenbeath picked up just their third league victory of the season by seeing off Stenhousemuir 2-0 at Ochilview Park.

Goals from Robbie Buchanan and Bobby Barr in the early stages of the second half were enough to secure a win which leaves Maurice Ross’ side nine points adrift of safety.

Kane Hester scored and missed a penalty in Elgin’s 1-1 draw with Albion Rovers.

Hester’s 25th-minute spot-kick, awarded after he was fouled in the box, was cancelled out by Albion Rovers midfielder Sean Fagan on the stroke of half-time.

Rovers had an unnamed triallist sent off moments after the break, before Hester missed from the spot midway through the second half after he was once again brought down in the area.

Elsewhere, Matt Yates’ stoppage-time penalty secured Stranraer a dramatic 3-3 draw against Stirling Albion.

Stirling were in front midway through the first half after Jack Leitch struck but Tommy Muir and Darryl Duffy goals put Stranraer ahead by the hour mark.

Stirling rallied, though, with Kieran Moore and Adam Cummins putting the visitors ahead only for Yates to have the final say.

