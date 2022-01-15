Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Offrande Zanzala marks Exeter debut with goal in win over Scunthorpe

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 5.20pm
Offrande Zanzala struck for Exeter (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Offrande Zanzala struck for Exeter (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Offrande Zanzala marked his Exeter debut with a goal as the play-off chasing Grecians got back to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over second-bottom Scunthorpe.

Zanzala joined the club on loan from Barrow this week and was on hand to tap in from close range for his first league goal since the beginning of September.

Exeter made a strong start to the game with Timothee Dieng firing wide, while Jake Caprice curled off target and Jevani Brown sliced a volley.

Scunthorpe rarely threatened, although Manny Onariase headed a good chance wide with their best chance of a generally drab first half.

Exeter started the second half well with Zanzala firing tamely at Rory Watson, while Aaron Jarvis was off target at the other end with a flicked effort from six yards.

Dieng was denied when Watson clawed his header away but the deadlock was finally broken in style after 63 minutes when Brown received the ball, turned and curled a beauty into the far top corner from 25 yards.

The Grecians, one point off the top seven, went 2-0 up 14 minutes from time through Zanzala, who was replaced moments later and earned a standing ovation from the Exeter fans.

