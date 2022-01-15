Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

AFC Wimbledon draw with relegation rivals Morecambe

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 5.24pm
Ayoub Assal came closest to breaking the deadlock for AFC Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ayoub Assal came closest to breaking the deadlock for AFC Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

AFC Wimbledon and Morecambe drew 0-0 in a tight Sky Bet League One relegation battle at Plough Lane.

Ayoub Assal came closest to breaking the deadlock but hit the bar late on in the Dons’ first home game for 42 days.

Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev survived an early scare when he threw the ball straight at Shrimps forward Jonah Ayunga, but Tzanev gathered the weak shot.

Ex-Dons midfielder Shane McLoughlin broke through for Morecambe in the 22nd minute but blasted wide before Cole Stockton was denied by Ben Heneghan’s fantastic tackle.

The Dons should have scored on 51 minutes through Ollie Palmer’s looping header but Trevor Carson marked his league debut for the Shrimps by tipping the ball over.

With 15 minutes left, Assal’s angled cross deceived everyone but hit the crossbar and bounced to safety.

Morecambe’s Greg Leigh was unable to keep his header down from an 81st-minute corner and an audacious 89th-minute attempt from distance by Dons’ George Marsh was also high and wide.

The Shrimps remain in the relegation zone, one position and two points adrift of the 20th-placed Dons.

