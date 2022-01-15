Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mitch Pinnock nets late equaliser as Northampton cut Forest Green’s lead at top

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 5.24pm
Mitch Pinnock (left) scored at the death (Leila Coker/PA)
Mitch Pinnock scored with virtually the last kick of the game to rescue a dramatic point for Northampton in a 1-1 draw against runaway League Two leaders Forest Green.

Matt Stevens’ header was controversially deemed to have crossed the line 20 minutes from time before Pinnock emphatically slammed in an equaliser deep into stoppage-time.

Northampton made the better start and they were inches away from a fourth-minute lead when Pinnock’s superb curling shot clipped the inside of the post and bounced away.

Paul Lewis glanced a header wide while Forest Green’s best chance of the first half fell to Jamille Matt – but he was excellently denied by Liam Roberts.

Rovers were on the front foot after half-time and they were so close to breaking the deadlock when Matt’s header hit the base of the post.

The goal that did eventually give the visitors the lead came with a huge slice of controversy with Stevens deeming to have smuggled Nicky Cadden’s corner over the line despite Northampton’s furious protests.

That looked to be the goal that made all the difference until the fifth minute of added time when Pinnock dramatically fired a sweet shot into the bottom corner for a share of the spoils.

