Bolton stop rot with win over Ipswich

Kieran Lee and substitute Dapo Afolayan struck twice in eight minutes to earn Bolton a 2-0 League One win over Ipswich and end a run of five successive defeats.

Midfielder Lee netted the rebound after Christian Walton could not hold debutant Aaron Morley’s 74th-minute shot.

And top-scorer Afolayan, without a league goal since October, took his season’s tally to 10 in all competitions after 81 minutes following defender George Edmundson’s error.

Bolton’s second-half performance also secured them a league double over their opponents following a 5-2 win at Portman Road in September.

Ipswich were unbeaten in three games under new manager Kieran McKenna, but their momentum was halted by this lacklustre display.

They were at the brightest in the opening 20 minutes, with Sone Aluko and Lee Evans testing Wanderers’ 19-year-old debut goalkeeper James Trafford.

Otherwise, the on-loan Manchester City prospect enjoyed an untroubled first appearance, helping Bolton to a first clean sheet since their last league win, over Doncaster on November 23.