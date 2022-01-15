Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Alessandra makes Crawley pay penalty with late leveller for Carlisle

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 5.40pm
Lewis Alessandra netted a late equaliser for Carlisle against Crawley (Simon Galloway/PA)
Lewis Alessandra’s dramatic stoppage-time equaliser secured battling Carlisle a point with a 1-1 draw against Crawley.

Ashley Nadesan seemingly fired the visitors to their first victory at Brunton Park since 2012.

But the striker, who spent two loan spells at the Cumbrian club, missed a second-half penalty to wrap up a fourth straight win for John Yems’ side and Alessandra punished him.

James Tilley rattled the woodwork with an early strike for Town.

Nadesan then pounced on a defensive mishap to coolly slot home in the 25th minute, the first goal Carlisle have conceded in 379 league minutes.

The Crawley striker was thwarted from close range by an excellent Mark Howard save moments before heading an effort over the bar on the stroke of half-time.

Jack Armer tripped Tilley up in the box before Nadesan woefully fired over the bar from 12 yards with 16 minutes to go.

Alessandra forced Glenn Morris into a great save before making amends with his late leveller.

