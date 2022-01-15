Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Maguire-Drew late strike clinches Grimsby’s first win in six matches

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 5.52pm
Jordan Maguire-Drew sealed victory for Grimsby against Altrincham (Mark Kerton/PA)
Grimsby claimed their first win in six matches by beating Altrincham 2-0 at the Cleethorpes Stadium.

Ben Fox and Luke Waterfall came close for the Mariners in the first half as they chased a maiden win in 2022 but they were largely subdued in the opening 45 minutes by a stubborn visiting defence.

But within two minutes of the restart, Grimsby hit the front courtesy of a magnificent volley from John McAtee after a corner was cleared to the edge of the box, leaving Tony Thompson with no chance.

The Altrincham goalkeeper produced a point-blank save to keep out another effort from Grimsby’s top-scorer this season but Jordan Maguire-Drew’s curling effort seven minutes from time secured the spoils for the hosts.

Victory took Grimsby up to ninth in the Vanarama National League, three points adrift of the play-off places.

