Broad unhappy with robot and City enjoy big win – Saturday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 15.

Football

Gary Neville pulled no punches with his assessment of Arsenal’s ultimately successful bid to get Sunday’s north London derby postponed.

I repeat this is not about Arsenal but all teams should be made to play from now on in the PL and EFL. Also why has the decision been delayed until today when the request was last night at 6.30pm. Fans will be setting off from all over the place and will be in limbo! https://t.co/iywirkKpFq — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 15, 2022

Game off. What started out as postponements due to a pandemic has now become about clubs not having their best team . The Premier League must stop this now , draw a line in the sand and say all games go ahead unless you have an exceptional amount of CV cases . It’s wrong 👍 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 15, 2022

Ian Wright took a different position.

"FROM NOW ON" 😂 😳 It's not about Arsenal or the fans. It's about no more Super Sunday on Sky! https://t.co/wQgt3vYXjy — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 15, 2022

Eric Dier reacted to the news.

Jamie Carragher joked.

Manchester City’s players were delighted with their win over Chelsea.

Get in!! Just what we wanted today. Let’s keep this form going.Ohhh Kevin De Bruyneeee 🎶@DeBruyneKev 😃 @ManCity 💙 pic.twitter.com/Efztyp8d1a — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) January 15, 2022

Derby marked the one-year anniversary of Wayne Rooney’s rule.

One year of @WayneRooney in charge 🖤🤍 Today marks the first anniversary of the boss becoming our permanent manager 🐏#DCFC #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/ikAIIkwRqW — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 15, 2022

Bastian Schweinsteiger was weighing up his PlayStation options.

Didn‘t play for a while… Which team should I choose 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YjGnINTGjd — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) January 15, 2022

Cricket

Stuart Broad was put off by a robot.

The Barmy Army enjoyed Joe Root’s batting prowess in Hobart.

Have that with your poached eggs 🍳#Ashes pic.twitter.com/GZkk5d4n3s — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 15, 2022

Ryan Sidebottom celebrated reaching 44 not out.

Virat Kohli made a major announcement.

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team 🇮🇳 we built together – @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022

Tennis

Andy Murray took aim at a first title in three years.

But it was not to be.

Aslan roars to victory in Sydney 💪 He triumphs over Andy Murray 6-3, 6-3 to take the Sydney Tennis Classic title. #SydneyTennis pic.twitter.com/lNxBrskkGO — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 15, 2022

Chris Evert shared a health update and support soon flooded in from the tennis community.

We are all with you and behind you Chrissie, you are a true champion and I have no doubt you will conquer this nasty opponent with nary a sweat! Xoxox https://t.co/G91wnUCRyU — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 15, 2022

So glad you’re doing ok now @ChrissieEvert! Sending you lots of love ♥️ https://t.co/1lN3zClPTN — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) January 15, 2022

Wishing you all the best for a speedy recovery. Good luck Chrissie! 💕 — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) January 15, 2022

Snooker

Mark Selby revealed a return of his mental health struggles.

Just want to apologise to all my friends and family for letting them down. Mentally not in a good place at moment, had a relapse and trying to bottle it up and put a brave face on is not the way. I promise I will get help and be a become a better person. #mentalhealth — Mark Selby (@markjesterselby) January 15, 2022

Rugby League

Sonny Bill Williams shared his secret to living a happy life.

What brings you happiness? Follow your path even it means standing alone. Have a blessed day my friends ❤️🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/WLt94IEJ6V — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) January 15, 2022

Or could going for a jog in Morecambe be the key to finding eternal bliss?

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was enjoying his Australian trip.

Cheers 🇦🇺 it was beautiful! pic.twitter.com/6PljpA7yYC — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 15, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a laugh at AJ’s expense.

24W 31W2L 0L 0 Belts All the belts 6 Abs though 😎 0 Abs pic.twitter.com/iFEeNK8cRV — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 15, 2022

Darts

Fallon Sherrock missed out on a PDC tour card.