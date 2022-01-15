Ashley Charles grabs Wealdstone winner against Dover after missing penalty

Wealdstone moved nine points clear of the Vanarama National League drop zone after coming from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Dover.

Dover are yet to win this season and have only wiped out four of the 12 points they were deducted before the start of the campaign, but they went ahead after 23 minutes when on-loan Alfie Pavey thumped home after controlling well.

Craig Fasanmade was upended in the box after rounding Adam Parkes but the Dover goalkeeper saved the resulting Ashley Charles penalty as the visitors kept hold of their slim advantage at the interval.

There was no denying a much-improved Wealdstone after the break as Connor Stevens thundered a header beyond Parkes from Charlie Cooper’s corner in the 63rd minute while Charles atoned for his spot-kick miss soon afterwards.

Cooper was once again the provider, this time heading across goal from Alex Dyer’s ball into the area, allowing Charles a simple tap-in in the 70th minute to hand Wealdstone all three points.