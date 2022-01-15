Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashley Charles grabs Wealdstone winner against Dover after missing penalty

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 6.08pm
Ashley Charles missed a penalty but scored the winner for Wealdstone (Paul Harding/PA)
Ashley Charles missed a penalty but scored the winner for Wealdstone (Paul Harding/PA)

Wealdstone moved nine points clear of the Vanarama National League drop zone after coming from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Dover.

Dover are yet to win this season and have only wiped out four of the 12 points they were deducted before the start of the campaign, but they went ahead after 23 minutes when on-loan Alfie Pavey thumped home after controlling well.

Craig Fasanmade was upended in the box after rounding Adam Parkes but the Dover goalkeeper saved the resulting Ashley Charles penalty as the visitors kept hold of their slim advantage at the interval.

There was no denying a much-improved Wealdstone after the break as Connor Stevens thundered a header beyond Parkes from Charlie Cooper’s corner in the 63rd minute while Charles atoned for his spot-kick miss soon afterwards.

Cooper was once again the provider, this time heading across goal from Alex Dyer’s ball into the area, allowing Charles a simple tap-in in the 70th minute to hand Wealdstone all three points.

