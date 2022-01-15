Stephen Crainey hails squad effort after Fleetwood stun Rotherham

Stephen Crainey felt “drained” but delighted after his Fleetwood side beat pre-match League One leaders Rotherham 1-0.

Cod Army substitutes Toto Nsiala and Anthony Pilkington combined for the latter to force in the game’s only goal deep into stoppage time for the hosts.

And Crainey was quick to praise his entire squad for their win from a bruising encounter.

“I’m feeling drained now to say the least,” he said. “But in terms of the lads’ attitude, endeavour and application, their desire to stop the ball going into our net, they were outstanding.

“I said to them at half-time that if they kept doing that we’ll get a chance at the other end. Thankfully, we got that and we took it.

“Overall the application of the group was excellent. Not only the starting 11 but the subs had a real impact as well.

“I’m all about it being a squad effort, it’s not only about the 11 that are starting on the pitch, we need everyone to buy into what we’re doing and that’s exactly what we’re getting, every day in training and in the games.

“I’m really pleased to get the three points after winning 1-0 at Doncaster last week – that’s two wins and two clean sheets and I’m delighted for the group.

“The subs were unbelievable when they came on. Pilkington has been great the last couple of weeks in training, he’s been unlucky with injuries and he’s just getting up to speed, I’m really pleased for him to get that goal.”

Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted he would have been disappointed with just a point from their trip to the Lancashire coast, but the 95th-minute winner that meant they returned home empty-handed was a real body blow.

“This is no disrespect to Fleetwood but I thought we were the only team trying to win the game,” said Warne, whose side dropped to third following their defeat.

“They were slowing the game down no end and I’m not too sure about the officiating, I thought we were on the wrong end of a couple of decisions but we could have taken a chance earlier in the game and didn’t.

“Then, the longer the game goes on and we’re trying to win it, we probably risked it by throwing bodies forward.

“I just didn’t think we created enough clear-cut chances in the second half, we got into really good positions, one versus one out wide and we put crosses into the box but we just didn’t create enough in the second half to win it.

“I said to the lads before the game that our fans have travelled and they were singing promotion songs and we haven’t done anything. We’ve got half a season left and if you want to have a good season you need to come to these places and pick points up.

“We didn’t come just for a point and to get nothing is hugely disappointing.”