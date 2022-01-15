Jon Brady furious with decision to award Forest Green opener in Northampton draw

Northampton manager Jon Brady was furious with the decision to award Forest Green’s opening goal during Saturday’s 1-1 League Two draw between the two promotion challengers at Sixfields.

The game was goalless with little between the teams when Matt Stevens claimed to have forced Nicky Cadden’s corner over the line with 20 minutes to play.

Video footage seemed to show that the ball did not cross the line but the officials thought otherwise and awarded the goal.

“We have a camera behind the goal and it’s very clear that the ball is a yard from the line,” said Brady. “It’s the wrong decision, it’s as simple as that.

“I can’t say much more but to give it some context, the linesman is on the opposite side to where the ball has gone in and he’s guessed and he’s guessed wrong.

“I was hoping to speak to the officials but they don’t want to speak to me so maybe they’re embarrassed.”

Stevens’ contentious goal looked set to be the difference until Mitch Pinnock popped up five minutes into injury-time to salvage a dramatic point.

Brady added: “I felt we played very well today and I thought it was a great game and a great advert for League Two football.

“We pushed and pushed and never gave in and I can’t remember too many big moments for them.

“They did hit the post but I felt we had most of the key moments of the game offensively and we played some good stuff.

“Forest Green are one hell of a side. They are a strong, strong team and you have to give them credit because they are competitive all over the pitch and rightly so they are top of the league.

“But we played with a really positive system and you could see that we were on the front foot from the off.”

Despite conceding so late, Rovers stretched their unbeaten run to 13 league games – a club record in the EFL – and are now seven points clear of Tranmere at the top of the table.

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards said: “It’s a great point away from home. Obviously we’re disappointed with the manner of it and how late they scored.

“It’s a tough one to take but this is a tough place to come so we have to accept it and learn from it because there were areas where we could have been better.

“I think it was a good game. They started off really well which is what you would expect with them being at home.

“It settled down after 10 or 15 minutes and we grew into the game and started to get a bit more control.

“We were the better team in the second half, we played at a better tempo and after we got the goal, we looked a threat on the counter.

“The big thing that I will reflect on is that we should have gone 2-0 up because we had lots of good moments on the counter-attack.

“But some of the defending was excellent and there are loads of positives for us.”