Shrewsbury lacked sharpness against Crewe – Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill admitted Shrewsbury lacked sharpness in front of goal during their goalless draw at local rivals Crewe.

Defenders Matthew Pennington and Ethan-Ebanks Landell went close with late chances for the visitors at Gresty Road as Shrewsbury extended their unbeaten league run to five games as they returned to action following their FA Cup defeat at Liverpool.

The Shropshire outfit have also registered four consecutive clean sheets in the league, but Cotterill said: “While the clean sheet was good, I felt it was a game we should have won as we had enough chances in the second half.

“Their keeper made a couple of great saves – but it was always going to be a tough game for us after last weekend at Liverpool.

“We didn’t want to come here and get beat. I think we could have been sharper in the second half. I saw Crewe beat Charlton in the week so all in all it was a good point for us.

“I thought we could have a penalty for a trip on Luke Leahy. The referee said it was a slight push – is a slight push enough for a penalty or not?”

Shrewsbury thought they were ahead in the fourth minute when Elliott Bennett’s corner diverted off a Crewe defender past Dave Richards, only for the effort to be chalked out by referee Gavin Ward for a foul on the keeper.

Then Mikael Mandron fired in the rebound for Crewe after Marko Marosi saved from Chris Long, but that too was vain as the offside flag was already up.

Crewe, hit by injuries and Covid, had striker Mandron playing at right-wing back and lacked a goal threat, but battled to earn a point.

Alex boss Dave Artell said: “For me our performance was more pleasing than beating Charlton on Wednesday as we had 14 lads who put in a real shift and got us a point.

“We had warriors out there, they were all excellent for us. We had lads on the bench who were on duty in the FA Youth Cup last night.

“We’ve got a clean sheet and it’s all part of our lads’ development, winning second balls and competing like that.

“We had a spell at the end of the first half which included having a shot blocked in the six-yard box.

“They had lots of territory in the second half but we limited their threat in the box. It was a team effort and together we made sure we didn’t lie down and surrender.”