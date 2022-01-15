Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chris Wilder: Middlesbrough gambled and it paid off

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 6.42pm
Chris Wilder’s gambles paid off (Richard Sellers/PA)
Chris Wilder’s gambles paid off (Richard Sellers/PA)

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said his side “took gambles” and “found a bit of quality” to come from behind and beat Reading 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Two late goals from midfielder Matt Crooks saw Boro bounce back after Andy Carroll had put the Royals ahead in the 67th minute.

Victory saw the hosts move into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places after making it four wins from five games.

“Everybody loves a last-minute winner don’t they?” Wilder said. “The Riverside was bouncing, especially when we got ourselves back onto level terms, there was no sitting back from that point and it was all in.

“Stick the lot, red and black, stick it on and we did. We found a bit of quality, although we weren’t a lucky team today.

“I thought our quality at times wasn’t as good as it has been, 62 per cent possession, against a team that’s got quality as well.

“(Matt Crooks) He’s scored goals all his career, so it was a gamble that we had to take to get something from the game.

“But what we’re trying to instil into the players is if we’re going to go out, let’s go out fighting and have a go.

“We took gambles, which we had to, to get back into the game.

“We found a couple of great bits of quality that we haven’t found for the majority of the game in terms of Tav’s (Marcus Tavernier) cross and Issy’s cross (Isaiah Jones).

“We had enough first half to go in at half-time up in the game, we just couldn’t find that first goal or that bit of quality.

“The start of the second half from our point of view wasn’t great, but in the end through perseverance, through belief, we kept doing the things we did.”

It was back-to-back losses for Reading following their 7-0 drubbing to Fulham in midweek, and manager Veljko Paunovic admitted his side need to manage the final stages of a game better.

“Football today is cruel to us, a severe punishment in the end,” he said.

“I think our team after Fulham’s game a couple of days ago, reestablished spirit and identity very well. That’s what we showed today in the 85 minutes.

“At the end we conceded two goals, late goals, and showed the only aspect of the game that we still can’t control very well.

“It’s unlucky. It was really cruel today but I’m proud of the effort and I believe in these guys.

“On Wednesday we’re going to come back, fight back and fight stronger.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier