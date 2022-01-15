Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Valerien Ismael angry as West Brom see penalty appeal turned down in QPR defeat

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 7.06pm
West Brom boss Valerien Ismael was unhappy to see his side denied a penalty in their defeat to QPR (Nick Potts/PA)
West Brom manager Valerien Ismael insisted his side were denied a “clear” penalty in their 1-0 defeat at QPR.

Shortly before Charlie Austin headed in a last-minute winner against his former club, Conor Townsend went down under a challenge from Stefan Johansen.

Referee Simon Hooper waved away Albion’s appeals for a spot-kick and Rangers made the most of the let-off.

“I think the game changed with the penalty. It was a clear penalty for us on Townsend,” said Ismael.

“It was 100 per cent a penalty. There are no two meanings about the situation. Then two minutes later you have the goal.

“This is the big frustration for us. We should have had a penalty, it was very clear.”

Ismael was far happier with the performance, especially of £7million signing Daryl Dike, who made his debut off the bench in the second half.

The young striker made an immediate impact, finding space on the right and setting up Jake Livermore, who shot over, and picking out Karlan Grant, whose deflected cross almost caught out keeper David Marshall at the near post.

“It was a good game from us. We played very well and had a chance with Matt Phillips,” Ismael said.

“In the second half QPR pushed more, which was to be expected, and then Dike came on and made an impact.

“We lost the game but I’m satisfied with the performance. There are some positives but we didn’t get the rewards we wanted.

“The performance was good and the mentality of the players was good, we just wanted to get the reward.”

Austin’s winner came in the 89th minute, when he got in front of Taylor Gardner-Hickman to head Chris Willock’s cross into the far corner of the net.

The result took Rangers above Albion to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship, although boss Mark Warburton dismissed Ismael’s claim that the penalty decision was the turning point in the game.

“If that’s a turning point then there are turns in every single game,” he said.

“Some of the free-kicks that were given I’d have to question.

“Some decisions have not gone our way this season. That’s football and Valerien will know that.

“To a man we defended our goal very well and attacked with real purpose.

“I thought we showed a good team too much respect in the first half. What we had to do was up the tempo, get on the front foot and move the ball quicker with a bit more pace and purpose.

“We did that in the second half and pushed West Brom back and looked a real threat. I thought overall we deserved to win the game.

“Of course it’s a big win for us because it puts us two points clear of them with a game in hand. The players have earned that with their efforts.

“When you win a game like that it sends the fans home happy, so I’m delighted.”

