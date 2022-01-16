Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson impressed by ‘great addition’ Nadir Ciftci at St Johnstone

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 10.48am Updated: January 16 2022, 1.32pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (pictured) is pleased with the early signs from Nadir Ciftci (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson has already seen enough of Nadir Ciftci to suggest the Turkish striker will be a “great addition” to his St Johnstone side.

The 29-year-old former Dundee United and Celtic player joined Saints on January 5 until the end of the season from MKE Ankaragucu in his homeland.

Ciftci, who also previously had a loan spell at Motherwell, could make his St Johnstone debut in the cinch Premiership match against Hearts at Tynecastle on Tuesday night where the McDiarmid Park club will look to start their climb off the bottom of the table after eight-successive defeats in all competitions before the winter break.

The Perth club’s boss is encouraged by Ciftci’s early work on the training pitch.

“Once I got offered him, I said yes straight away to it, I didn’t even think about it,” said Davidson, who “wouldn’t comment” on reports that he had made a bid for Inverness defender Robbie Deas, while revealing that midfielder Craig Bryson could be out for up to eight weeks with an ankle problem that requires surgery.

“It was a good one. He has come in and he’s in very good shape. He has something to prove himself.

“It is good getting Nadir where his head is, what he wants to do and now it is up to him to go and do that.

“I have seen enough glimpses in training and things in training to make me believe that he will be a great addition to the team.

“He will be good for the strikers, good for the midfielders running beyond as well so there is a lot of positives there and I think it is a big signing for St Johnstone.”

Asked about reports that Aberdeen had informed the Perth club that they would be speaking to goalkeeper Zander Clark about signing a pre-contract, Davidson said: “A lot of clubs have been interested in Zander, not just Aberdeen.

“He has probably been our best player so far this season.

“He will be able to have a pick of clubs, hopefully there will be clubs in England as well, interested.

“It is a big chance for him. He has been here for 10 years now. It is a big, big decision for him to make.

“If he keeps performing the way he does, he will have a lot more choices than just Aberdeen.”

On the absence of Bryson, Davidson told a number of newspapers: “Everyone is fit apart from Craig Bryson.

“Craig will be out for six to eight weeks. He was struggling towards the end of that run of games in December.

“He has had a wee niggling problem with his ankle and needs an operation.

“Craig put his body on the line because we were struggling for players. He deserves a lot of credit for that.

“It’s a big blow for him but we have others who are fit and ready to go.”

