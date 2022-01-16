Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou expects tough game as Celtic return to action against Hibernian

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 11.16am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is looking forward to resuming the title challenge (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is looking forward to Celtic returning to action with a “good challenge” against Hibernian at Parkhead on Monday night.

The Hoops beat Hibs 2-1 in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park on December 19 when the Easter Road club had caretaker coach David Gray in charge following the sacking of Jack Ross.

Former Celtic attacker Shaun Maloney has subsequently taken over the reins at Hibs with wins against Aberdeen and Dundee United in his first two games.

Postecoglou expects another tough test against the Leith outfit in the first match after the rescheduled winter break as he looks to peg back Rangers’ six-point lead at the top of the cinch Premiership table.

The former Australia boss said: “We obviously played them in the cup final. They are a good side starting to find their strengths, a new manager who has come in with plenty of energy and has given them a bit of a lift after a disappointing period.

“It should be a good challenge but I guess for us, the most important thing is to get going again and start playing football and playing football in front of fans.

“We are at home again, we haven’t been at home at Celtic Park for a little while.

“So just looking forward to getting the season going again.

“It should be a good quality game, both teams are coming off the break, they will be nice and fresh and so I expect the pace of the game to be pretty high and hopefully it is an entertaining encounter.”

Postecoglou is pleased that he will see Celtic Park full after Covid-19 attendance restrictions were ended by the Scottish government.

The top-flight clubs voted to move the winter break forward after Scotland announced a 500-fan cap from Boxing Day in the hope that the majority of supporters would be allowed back inside grounds when the campaign resumed.

He said: “The clubs took the right course of action.

“We understood why the government did what they did at that time but as I said at the time, I thought it was quite logical, with the natural break that we have that other leagues don’t have, it would have been ludicrous to try to play without crowds.

“We gave ourselves a least an opportunity to start again (with crowds).

“We’ve only really had one round of fixtures without fans in there and that is testament to the fact that everyone in the league was looking at the greater good and the greater good is to make sure that our supporters and clubs were hand in hand in making sure that games were played in full stadiums.”

