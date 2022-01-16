Win takes Leicester off foot of WSL table By Press Association January 16 2022, 4.14pm Leicester City’s Shannon O’Brien celebrates scoring (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leicester moved off the bottom of the WSL table after a 1-0 win against Brighton. The win is the second of of the season for Lydia Bedford’s side, while the result sees Brighton suffer their fourth consecutive league loss this season. What a result! 👏Back-to-back home wins in the #BarclaysFAWSL ✅ pic.twitter.com/StQrdGxZpG— LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) January 16, 2022 The Foxes took the lead in the 54th minute when Jess Sigsworth got on the end of a long ball down the right and found Shannon O’Brien, who calmly finished inside the box to score her first WSL goal. Ashleigh Plumptre and Sigsworth both had chances to get a second for Leicester, but O’Brien’s second-half strike was enough to seal the three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Arsenal resume title bid as Man City seek upturn in form – WSL Talking Points Jessica Naz’s fine strike lifts Tottenham to WSL victory against Everton Arsenal stay unbeaten in Women’s Super League after seeing off Manchester United Chelsea brush aside Manchester City to move a point behind WSL leaders Arsenal