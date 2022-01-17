Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 7.18am
Donny van de Beek doesn't want to move to Newcastle
Donny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.

Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems undeterred by the Magpies’ bad run. The club are also still interested in Liverpool’s Nat Phillips and Tottenham’s Joe Rodon, according to the paper.

Diego Carlos
Diego Carlos may be about to move to Newcastle

The Mirror reports that Arsenal are targeting Djed Spence, who has impressed while on-loan at Nottingham Forest. The 21-year-old Middlesbrough right-back drew the attention of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with his performance against the Gunners in the FA Cup. The paper reports that Spence would be valued around £10 million by Middlesbrough and that any deal would have to be done on a loan back basis. But the player is also reportedly being watched by Italian clubs Roma and Inter Milan.

The Gunners have also made an official offer for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to the Metro. Arsenal’s interest in the player has been well reported in recent weeks, as were rumours of a player-plus-cash deal according to the Italian paper Corriere Della Sera cited by Metro, with an offer of £50 million and Lucas Torreira on the table.

Players to watch

Ronald Araujo: The 22-year-old Barcelona centre-back is drawing interest from big names in the Premier League, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, according to Spanish publication Marca.

Ousmane Dembele: The 24-year-old French winger may leave Barcelona for Manchester United or Juventus, according to Spanish publication Sport.

