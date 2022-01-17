Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brad Shields reckons ‘bruiser’ Alfie Barbeary firmly in England Six Nations mix

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 9.02am
Alfie Barbeary is in strong contention for a place in England’s Six Nations squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alfie Barbeary has played his way into contention for a place in England’s Six Nations squad to the point that he is already being targeted by opponents, according to Wasps team-mate Brad Shields.

The uncapped Barbeary delivered a man-of-the-match performance in Saturday’s gripping Heineken Champions Cup victory over Toulouse that included the pivotal final-quarter try at the CBS Arena.

Eddie Jones names his squad for the Championship on Tuesday morning and the 21-year-old back row, who can also play hooker, has hit blockbusting form after overcoming a run of significant injuries.

Shields believes England will have been monitoring his progress carefully, while noting that he is no longer able to stay under the radar on the field.

“They’ll have a whole two eyes on him!” Shields said. “He’s been class. He’s come up with a couple of key turnovers in the last two weeks that have really changed the game.

“He’s a bruiser. He carries the ball hard and makes big shots in defence. The thing about young fellas these days is that they are a bit of hybrid.

“He has got some unreal skill, the way he offloads, the way he plays through contact and keeps his feet alive in contact. That’s pretty special.

Experienced back row Brad Shields says Alfie Barbeary has a big future
Experienced back row Brad Shields says Alfie Barbeary has a big future (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He had a magnet on his head against Toulouse, he seemed to get hit a lot. The reality of rugby is that if you are a good player then teams will start to target you. He is expecting that.

“The way he alters his game means he can keep standing up for the rest of the boys.

“If you look at Manu Tuilagi, he is one of the best ball-carriers in the world because he keeps adapting his game to keep the defence guessing. That’s what Alfie is doing.

“He has been class for us and for a young fella he wants to express himself. If we can control his game and get him moving in the right direction, giving him opportunities, then that will be a good sign.”

