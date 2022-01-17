Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watford boss Claudio Ranieri expects ‘big battle’ with relegation rivals Burnley

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 12.32pm
Claudio Ranieri takes Watford to Burnley on Tuesday (Tess Derry/PA)
Claudio Ranieri takes Watford to Burnley on Tuesday (Tess Derry/PA)

Claudio Ranieri has told his Watford players to roll up their sleeves and be prepared for a “battle” against relegation rivals Burnley.

The Hornets lie a point and a place above the Premier League relegation zone following Saturday’s dramatic 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Burnley have slipped to the foot of the table, but are only three points behind Watford and have games in hand on all the teams above them.

With fellow strugglers Norwich the visitors on Friday, Ranieri knows his side face a pivotal week in their bid to beat the drop.

“It’s important to not lose the game and it’s important to have another good match, with the attitude, with passion, with all our form,” said the Italian.

“I expect a big battle. Burnley are one of the best teams at putting the ball in the opposition box and we have to stay careful and play our football.

“They are used to playing this way and I’m sure they will continue to play this way. You can’t change mentality in one week.

“I’m sure it will be another great match tomorrow. We know we are in a relegation battle. Burnley are a solid team, a strong team, it will be a battle. We must be ready.”

Ranieri has recalled veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster following a spell out injured, with Austria international Daniel Bachmann dropping to the bench at Newcastle.

The Hornets head coach believes the 38-year-old’s character and experience will be crucial in the weeks to come.

“Foster is a very good personality and we can start from the back to play football,” he added.

“It’s good that I have two good goalkeepers – but Ben is at a little more of an advantage than the other.”

Ranieri reported no new coronavirus cases and a clean bill of health ahead of the rearranged clash after Emmanuel Dennis, Kiko Femenia and Christian Kabasele also returned from injury at St James’ Park.

Adam Masina, Imran Louza and William Troost-Ekong are still on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

