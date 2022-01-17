Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst suggests he is ready to wait for John Souttar arrival

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 12.36pm
John Souttar has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)
John Souttar has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has indicated that Rangers will wait until the summer for the arrival of John Souttar.

The Ibrox club last week announced the signing of the 25-year-old Scotland defender on a pre-contract agreement from Hearts.

However, the Gorgie club are adamant they will not allow Souttar to join the cinch Premiership champions in this transfer window unless “a significant and satisfactory offer is made”.

Ahead of the Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday night, where Van Bronckhorst will be without the injured Scott Arfield and Steven Davis, as well as Joe Aribo who is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, the Ibrox manager said: “First, I am happy that John is joining us.

“I think he is a very good defender, a Scottish international player.

“I think it is very important for us that we keep our Scottish identity. He fits perfect in that role, so I am happy that he will join us for the next season.

“We have to wait on what will happen in this window, but as far as I know we welcome John in the summer.”

Van Bronckhorst, who used the winter break to work with the players on the pitch and in team meetings “in depth in the way we want to play”, will have Cedric Itten available after the striker returned from his loan spell with Bundesliga club Greuther Furth.

The Gers boss said: “When I came in I also assessed the players we had on loan.

“When you go on loan it has to be beneficial for the player and the club.

“Cedric wasn’t playing a lot in Germany, so I would rather have him here with me in this squad instead of being in Germany without playing.

“We had a zoom meeting with him, Cedric was very open in the discussions and felt the same way, so I am really happy that he is back now.

“He gives us more options up front because he is a different type to the players we have and sometimes you need a striker with his qualities and that we are more flexible up front.”

