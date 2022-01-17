Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midfielder Declan Rice urges West Ham to remain positive

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 12.44pm
Declan Rice was on the losing side against Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Declan Rice was on the losing side against Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Declan Rice has urged West Ham to stay positive despite seeing their winning run come to an end against Leeds.

The Hammers remain in fourth place even though they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at home to the Whites.

David Moyes’ side had won their previous four matches in all competitions and face a trip to Manchester United next weekend.

Midfielder Rice told the club website: “We need to be positive. There is nothing to be down about.

“We’re still fourth and I think our fans would much rather be fourth than down the bottom of the table looking up, so we need to keep pushing and see how far we can go.

“We’ve got a big game next week at Old Trafford, so we’ll see how we go up there.”

West Ham equalised twice against Leeds through Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals, but Jack Harrison’s hat-trick ultimately left them empty-handed.

“It’s very frustrating,” added Rice. “It was an opportunity to really push up in the table and get three points off Chelsea in second, so it’s an opportunity missed and a big one as well.

“Silly mistakes just cost us and that’s unlike us as usually we’re compact and solid, but we also had some great chances ourselves to draw the game or get ourselves in front.”

Leeds defender Pascal Struijk returned from injury to help keep West Ham at bay as they pushed for a third equaliser.

He told LUTV: “I’m very pleased with the performance against a good side.

“It was my first game back for six weeks and I’m happy with my own performance and as a team.

“We were ahead and they came back twice, but we still managed to get the third goal, we almost didn’t see it out, but we did and came away with the three points.

“I really enjoyed it, it was a good fight and I’m obviously very happy with how it went.

“I’m really happy for Jack, he’s done really well, he’s improved over the last couple of games getting his old form back.

“Overall it was a very good performance from us and we have to try and keep this going.”

